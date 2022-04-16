Jamie Dornan Reveals He Has No Regrets About ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

That sums up Jamie Dornan’s mixed feelings about his well-known role as Christian Gray in the franchise. Fifty Shades of Grey.

“Are there jobs I’ve done that maybe I wish I hadn’t? Maybe, yes, but it’s probably not the one people are thinking,” the actor told Esquire. “There will be decisive moments, and there will be no moments of regret, it’s just the tapestry of everything, isn’t it?”

This isn’t the first time Jamie has gotten philosophical about the explosive three-tape series. The film, which also starred Dakota Johnson, earned the title of one of the highest-grossing R-rated franchises of all time after racking up more than $1 billion worldwide.

In a November 2021 interview with British GQ, Jamie noted that despite the massive success in numbers, the way critics responded to the film didn’t exactly convince Hollywood to take him seriously as an actor.

Look, put it this way, it hasn’t hurt my career to be a part of a movie franchise that’s made over $1 billion. All working actors would say the same thing. It provides, a lot,” Jamie said later, adding, “But I don’t agree that it’s all just a joke. Everyone involved worked as hard as they could on those movies, including me.”

Since playing the mysterious Mr. Grey, Jamie has found himself in other successful projects, including the recent Best Picture nominee Belfast. The actor noted that while he has moved on in his career, there is a persistent association he has with Fifty Shades of Grey.

“Either A Private War, Anthropoid either Belfastor whatever comes next, the line in the press is always, ‘That’s the best thing he’s done since Fifty shades‘” Jamie said. “As if I still needed to prove myself.”

The actor went on to explain that the need to “prove” himself pushes him to keep going.

“I’m still paying penance for that decision to go back to where I was before,” Jamie said. “Look, I get it, and to be honest with you, it cheers me up. Light a fire in me If that means people are like, ‘Oh, it’s not really that bad,’ well, so be it.”

