Jamie Dornan says he has no regrets about his role in 50 Shades of Gray

There is no doubt that the film saga of 50 shades of gray was one of the most popular at the time, from the hand of the actors Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. However, the lead actor, who played Christian Grey, he still has trouble detaching himself from his character.

Jamie Dornan on her role in 50 shades of gray

In an interview with Esquire, the 39-year-old actor spoke about his role in the franchise and about the impact it had on his acting career.

“Are there jobs I’ve done that maybe I wish I hadn’t? maybe yes but probably not the one people are thinking of”. The interpreter said.

“There will be decisive moments, and there will be no moments of regret. It’s just the tapestry of everything, isn’t it? He added about it.

These comments echo those he delivered in an interview with British GQ last year. “Look, let’s put it this way: it hasn’t hurt my career be part of a film franchise that has earned more than 1 billion dollars. All working actors would say the same thing. It provides, a lot.”

“But I don’t agree that everyone sees this franchise as a joke. Everyone involved worked so hard as they could in those movies, including me”. he added.

Likewise, Jamie Dornan went on to say that despite taking on other projects, the media they still look at their role in the franchise.

“Either A Private War, anthropoid either Belfastor whatever comes next, the line in the press is always, ‘That’s the best thing he’s done since 50 shades of gray‘”, said. “As if I still needed to prove myself.”

“I’m still paying penance for that choice to go back to where I was before”, continued the interpreter. “Look, I get it, and to be honest with you, it stimulates me. Light a fire in me If that means people saying: ‘Oh it’s actually not that bad‘Well, so be it.’