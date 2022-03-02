Jamie Dornan Teases What You Won’t See In New Gal Gadot Movie (Exclusive)

ads

Fresh off HBO Max’s critically acclaimed and highly anticipated Belfast series The Tourist, which has since garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics abroad following its run on the BBC, Jamie Dornan has been the talk of the town in recent years. recent times. With the actor making waves in Hollywood on both the big and small screens, his next big role will see him swap out his usual character traits for a performance that will line up with Netflix’s upcoming international spy thriller Heart of Stone. .

While chatting with PopCulture.com ahead of Thursday’s streaming premiere of The Tourist, Dornan admits that his last four works have integrated some form of singing, which won’t be seen in the new movie starring Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. «The last four jobs I did, I sang. It’s pretty crazy,” he told PopCulture. “I know I’m not going to sing in the next thing I’m going to start, which is probably a relief to a lot of people.”

Heart of Stone, which is being directed by Tom Hopper, has a script that is being kept under wraps as of now. But according to Deadline, it will be a “high priority” for Netflix following its competitive auction win last January. Although he won’t be singing in the film with Gadot, the 39-year-old Irish actor, who has sung in movies like Belfast, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar and Wild Mountain Thyme, can be seen singing “Bette Davis Eyes.” » in the six-part series, El Turista out on Thursday. The Coen brothers-reminiscent comedy thriller sees Dornan’s mysterious character known simply as “The Man” wake up with amnesia after being driven off-road in the glittering heart of the Australian outback. Doing his best to piece together his identity with only a few clues left, The Man’s past catches up with him in the most aggressive of ways.

But with the actor’s last four projects all built around some elements of music, the appeal is clearly there for him, so would he ever want to do a musical or even make it to Broadway? After all, Dornan’s wife, Amelia Warner, is an acclaimed and award-winning songwriter. “He was destined to do a musical. I was actually committed to doing a musical, and then we had a scheduling conflict and I had to back out,” she said. “But yeah, I’d like to. I feel like I need a break right now because we’re doing it too much. There would be a different challenge to doing that that I would really savor. I love a challenge.”

The Tourist premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 3. For more on The Tourist and Jamie Dornan, visit PopCulture.com for the latest news.

