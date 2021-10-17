Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio: that crazy trip to Australia to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice

In his biography, Jamie Foxx recounts the trip to Australia made with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and other friends to celebrate the New Year twice.

Jamie Foxx recalled the incredible voyage made in Australia with Leonardo Dicaprio with the intention of celebrating the New Year twice, in two different countries, thus taking advantage of the time zone with the United States. The two actors booked a double-decker plane and celebrated the event in Sydney Harbor.

Starting these days, Jamie Foxx fans have the opportunity to read Act Like You Got Some Sense, or the biography of the American actor. Among the pages of the book, as anticipated by Stellar Magazine, Foxx recalled a trip to Australia faced with Leonardo DiCaprio and a group of their friends in 2012, the year in which their joint film, Django Unchained by Quentin Tarantino, was released. Nothing strange so far, except that everything was organized with the sole intention of celebrating New Year’s Eve twice: once in Australia and again in Las Vegas upon their return.

For the occasion, Jamie Foxx booked a double-decker plane, leaving his friends to celebrate upstairs while he stayed downstairs with his daughter, Annalize, who was four at the time, and her mother. , his former partner, Kristin Grannis. As the party went on for the entire flight, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Nas and the others kept begging Jamie to join them. “When it comes to choosing between a party and family, Jamie chooses family every time“, reads the book. Foxx then added:”I could hear the music booming upstairs as I sat next to Annalize watching The Little Mermaid“.

When they landed, Foxx’s family enjoyed a trip to Taronga Zoo and Sydney Harbor, while Leonardo DiCaprio and other friends continued their party aboard a luxury yacht, as in a scene from The Wolf of Wall Street. “At one point that beautiful boat passed and the scene on board looked crazy, as if someone had transported a Hollywood mansion on the water: several hot tubs, a swimming pool, tons of food.“, Foxx recalled, who then concluded by saying:”Leo greeted me. I have to admit I was a little jealous. But the joy of spending time with my kids has always prevailed over the hot tubs“.

The actor has two children: Corinne, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline, and Annalize, who he had with Kristin Grannis.