Jamie Foxx Breaks His Silence After His Medical Complication: “I’ve Been To Hell And Back” | People

American actor Jamie Foxx (Texas, United States, 55 years old) has spoken for the first time since being hospitalized on April 11 due to a mysterious health problem. This Friday, Fox uploaded a video to his network in which he spoke honestly about the fear he has experienced in these months. “I went through something I thought would never happen,” said the Oscar-winning performer. And while he dismissed some of the rumors that circulated in these months about his condition, he admitted: “I’ve been to hell and back.”

Fox did not say the reason for his hospitalization, but did explain why it took him so long to speak. The actor got more excited, saying, “I know a lot of people were waiting for an update.” “But to be honest, I didn’t want you to see me like this, with tubes all over my body, I don’t know if I’ll survive,” he continued.

Above all, he expressed his great appreciation for the support he has received from his friends, his fans, and of course, his family. In the text of the post, he wrote: “Thanks a billion to everyone. It’s been a long road, but all the prayers, good people and God have helped me.” In addition, he made special mention of the essential role of his family. He remarked that if his sister Deirdre Dixon, his daughter Corinne Fox, Had it not been for a good medical team and their belief, she might not have been able to make it through.

Looking at the response the video has received, it is clear that Fox is a much-loved personality in the film industry. Several friends, including actors Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz, posted messages expressing deep joy that their friend had recovered. For example, Johnson wrote: “When I see you again I’ll give you the biggest hug in the world.” looking at his co-star from Ali (2001) Trying to hold back tears, Will Smith asked: “Who’s chopping the onions? i love you fox Your light is needed right now and is being appreciated.

Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz, her co-stars back in action, a film Fox was working on when he had a problem that required him to be hospitalized, also reflected similar sentiments. In a message filled with heart emoji, Diaz wrote: “We love you. The world needs your power… your light… your strength… I’m so glad to see you back, friend.”

Fox was particularly appreciative of his loved ones’ discretion during this entire process, but acknowledged that this led to various rumors about the state of his health during his hospitalization. “Staying quiet sometimes lets things get out of control,” he confessed in the video. “Some people said I was blind, that I was paralyzed, but I’m not like that. But yeah, I went to hell and came back.” As always, he explained everything with a sense of humor, jokingly crossing his eyes and even pretending to remove the mask because it It was also said that Fox had a clone.

The first news is that the interpreter Ray He was hospitalized, it was revealed on April 12 when his daughter Corinne posted the following message on her Instagram: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Fortunately, thanks to prompt action and good care, he is already on the mend.” The incident took place while the actor was shooting for the film. back in action in Atlanta, Georgia.

Since then, updates on his health have been scant, and because of the scant information, the media gave the impression that his family was preparing for the worst. However, his first public appearance in early July put an end to all those speculations. It was then that Fox was first photographed on a boat on the Chicago River away from home, the city where he was receiving medical treatment.

At the end of the video, the actor once again looked excited. “I know they talk about people crying in videos, but I’m not going to make another attempt. It is what it is,” he confirmed. “If from now on you see me cry from time to time, it’s only because it’s been hard. I was sick. But now my legs are under me, so They’ll be with me. How powerful are his words and how clear a message he left: Jamie Foxx is back.