Jamie Foxx said after his serious illness: “I went and came back from hell”

Jamie Foxx returns to the net with pictures of him enjoying the sun and an emotional message Reuters/Henry Nicholls/File photo

last April, jamie fox He was taken to the hospital in circumstances that have not been clarified till date. Fox spent three months in the hospital, and during this time there were many reports that her family was preparing for the worst. Fortunately, the 55-year-old actor began to recover and at the end of July he was already at home with a much healthier face, making sure that during the process “He went and came back from hell”.

Now, Fox has returned to the social network with several photos where he is enjoying a sunny day, possibly at the beach, but also shared a message where he confessed “a grateful man” To her overcoming her strange illness and to all those who supported her during this complicated process.

Fox wrote on his social networks, “You are looking at a man who is grateful… I am finally starting to feel like myself… It has been an unpredictable and dark journey… But I am the light.” I can see…” Photo: Instagram/Jamie Foxx

“You are looking at a man who is grateful…I am finally starting to feel like myself…It has been an unpredictable and dark journey…But I can see the light…Foxx begins this brief but emotional message where it is clear that the disease is in the past.

“I’m grateful to everyone who reached out and sent me well wishes and prayers… I have so many people to thank… You don’t know how much this means to me… I’ll be thanking you all personally… and in case you didn’t know… God is good… every day every day…”, Jamie sentenced on his social network.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing glasses, a white shirt, a knitted cap and red Crocs in hand, bowing in front of a small beach hut. The images, which have already garnered over 400,000 “likes”, have also attracted the attention of several celebrities, who have shared messages of support for the film’s protagonist. Django Unchained,

Jeremy Renner, Tamar Braxton, Octavia Spencer, Larenz Tate and Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles were just some of the celebrities who shared messages of love and support for Jamie Foxx. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Jeremy Renner, Tamar Braxton, Octavia Spencer, Larenz Tate and Tina Knowlesmother of BeyoncéThere were quite a few celebrities who shared messages of love and support for Jamie Foxx.

So far, the disease that afflicted Fox during all these months is unknown. However, the actor commented He was diagnosed with paralysis but was never paralyzed. The whole process was surrounded by a halo of mystery, and that, at the time, Fox confessed that he did not want his followers to see him in such a delicate state.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear an update, but to be honest with you guys, I didn’t want to be seen as this guy. I want them to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking jokes, making movies, making TV shows. I didn’t want them to see me with the tube coming out of me and trying to figure out if I could pull it in.”

Jamie Foxx surprised his followers by posting a video to address him after overcoming a medical condition that has kept him hospitalized since April 11.

Through tears, Fox assured that he was back and that he would soon be seen again on the recording set.

“If from now on they see me going out and I have tears in my eyes from time to time, it is because it has been hard. i was unwell. But now I’m back on my feet, so you’ll see me active again.”

Jamie’s return comes sooner than expected. On July 21, the film came on the Netflix platform. Tyrone’s cloneA comedy thriller where Fox plays a pimp named Slick Charles who teams up with prostitute Yo-Yo (Teyona Paris) and drug lord Tyrone Fontaine.john boyega) to solve the mystery of an organization that is conducting experiments on humans.

Fox returns to the big screen with “Tyrone Clone” (Netflix) tape

The tape was recorded before Fox’s health problems, but when it came to light, the actor took it upon himself to promote it to his network. Now, one of Jamie’s next projects is a new live action adaptation of the famous anti-hero Spawn, created by renowned comic book artist Todd McFarlane.

You may be interested in:

Jamie Foxx’s secrets: The crazy coexistence with his divorced parents and the meeting at Oprah Winfrey’s house that saved his career

Jamie Foxx’s shocking physical transformation to play Mike Tyson in a biopic