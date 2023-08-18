Jamie Foxx shared new information about the current state of his health

jamie fox She posted an Instagram update about her health, adding a few photos of herself holding a pair of red Crocs.

, You are looking at a man who is grateful… I am finally starting to feel like me… It has been an unpredictable and dark journey… But I can see the light… I am grateful to all those who have reached out to me and sent well wishes and prayers.”

The Oscar winner thanked her fans. He shared, “I have so many people to thank…you have no idea how much this means to me.” “I’ll be thanking you all personally…and in case you didn’t know…God is good…all day, every day.”

She then posted the hashtags, “I’m back and better” and “No bad days.”

Jeremy Rennermother of Beyoncé, Tina Knowles And Tamar Braxton were among the celebrities who reacted with well wishes in the comments.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

American actor, singer and comedian who won an Oscar for his role in “Ray”On April 13, the city of Atlanta was admitted urgently due to a “medical complication”.

Upon learning of his hospitalization, his daughter was in charge of posting a statement in which she commented that despite the complication, her father was already on the road to recovery “thanks to the quick action and great care” of the doctors. Were on

The 55-year-old Texas-born actor was shooting for a feature film in the southern US city Netflix Topic “back in action”which will mark the return of cameron diaz After retirement from the industry nine years ago.