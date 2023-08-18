Entertainment

Jamie Foxx thanks people for their support as he continues to recover

Elton Gardner
Actor Jamie Foxx is in the process of recovering after a strange illness that left him hospitalized for several days, but he assures that he is a grateful man.

Via the social network, Fox, 55, sent a special thank you message to those who sent her well wishes in the process.

“You are looking at a man who is grateful… I’m finally starting to feel like myself… It’s been an unpredictable dark journey… But I I can see the light.” “I am grateful to everyone who reached out to me and sent well wishes and prayers… I have so many people to thank… You don’t know how much this meant to me… I would like to thank you all personally form.”

Oscar winner for film Ray He is dressed in a white T-shirt, bucket hat and aviator glasses, as if he is on the beach.

The publication includes more than half a million likes from fans and other actors like Jennifer Aniston, and comments from celebrities like Eiza Gonzalez, Jeremy Renner and Tamar Braxton.

“I love you so much Jay,” wrote the Mexican actress.

Fox has not stated what his condition was, but it is known that his condition was very serious and there was speculation about his imminent death. The recovery process has been a long one, but it looks like Foxx will be in there for a while.

