Jamie Lee Curtis outrages me with her class prejudices about Ana de Armas

Outraged. that’s how it made me feel Jamie Lee Curtis with his words in a recent interview. “Am I really reading signs of casual racism and I have to just let it slide?” I wondered when reading his statements. Not impossible.

The actress, who worked with Anne of Arms on the hit ‘whodunit‘ daggers in the back (2019), told the magazine she that before meeting the Latin actress took for granted that it wasa young woman without experience and without sophistication” by stereotyping her as a recently arrived immigrant. “I assumed -and I say this with true shame- that since he had come from Cuba, he had just arrived” he explained.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

“I assumed she was a young woman with no experience or sophistication.” he admitted to add that on that first day of filming he asked Ana, “What are your dreams?”. A question that conveys the condescending smugness of the ‘white savior’, treating the young actress like a lost newcomer in the business, as if her goals were yet to be met. But no, Mrs. Curtis, Ana had already fulfilled them. Immigrant and all.

Regardless, as well as admitting her own conceit, Jamie Lee Curtis also acknowledges that the star of no time to die he shot down all his schemes. Not only had he already starred (and premiered worldwide) blade runner 2049 (2017), and been partner of Robert De Niro (hands of stone2016) but she had more than a decade of experience, having started her career in 2006. And in addition to the elegance that she always exudes with her presence, Ana de Armas impressed her with her talent and her own contacts. When Curtis offered to introduce her to her godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhall, she surprised him with the fact that she already knew Jake and many other Hollywood stars, including Keanu Reeves (her partner in Knock Knock by Eli Roth). According to Curtis, they have been in contact since that shoot where the Cuban actress played a Latin nurse, and she claims to have been shocked by the next transformation that we will see of Ana as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde from Netflix.

However, what is outrageous in all this is the classism that his words exude, sharing the story as an embarrassing anecdote for her when, in reality, it is a revelation that deserves a deep analysis and that is going to bring tail. Without going any further, social networks are already burning against her. In Twitter and between the comments where he published the interview on his Instagram profile. And it is that his statement reveals the ignorance of the stereotypes that coexists in casual racism, so rooted in society and that the immigrants of the world have to endure.. Jamie Lee Curtis will be embarrassed to admit the initial thoughts that she had before meeting Ana de Armas and, in the end, realizing and admitting it is a step of humility that honors her, but does not prevent the conclusion that she conveys.

Taking for granted that Ana de Armas was a woman without experience or sophistication just by associating her with her nationality reveals a great truth. One that roams freely in a historically conceited society like the United States. But that she outrages Latinos, Hispanics and immigrants in general. And me, a lot. I’m talking about that racism impregnated in the prejudices of a culture that simply looks down on immigrants. As if we were inferior beings, without experience or elegance, just because we were born in a country with fewer resources. What will nationality and origin have to do with experience or sophistication?

To think that Ana de Armas was an inexperienced newcomer in the business to be asked about her dreams as if they were distant and yet to be fulfilled, reveals the condescension rooted in American culture. Why not. Cubans are not inexperienced or unsophisticated because they were born in a country with a long economic and political crisis. Or what knowledge did Jamie Lee Curtis have of Ana de Armas to reach this conclusion without knowing her? According to her words, only that she was Cuban. Nothing more.

Associating the word immigrant with a low-income person is one of the main bases of social racism and classism against those who arrive in another country with the intention of adapting and growing. Neither Cubans are inexperienced because they were born there, nor are the rest of Hispanics or immigrants in general. And that angers me. Because stereotypes make up a part of racism and being an immigrant is a process that requires a lot of strength to be pigeonholed into adjectives as absurd as those that Jamie Lee Curtis supposed about Ana de Armas.

And let it be known that not all immigrants leave our place of origin out of necessity, some of us do it by choice, for our professions, for love or simply for letting ourselves be carried away by life. But whatever the reason, these prejudices do not help, but pigeonhole.

