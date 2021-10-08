News

Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Smith’s (removed) self love post

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

D.fter the photo of Will Smith self-criticizing his out-of-shape physique due to pandemic restrictions, Jamie Lee Curtis she answers him via social media, encouraging him to self love in any case. In a post on Instagram which, however, is almost immediately removed.

Jamie Lee Curtis responds to Will Smith

In pandemic times, some stars use social media to communicate remotely, this is the case with Jamie Lee Curtis. Who uses Instagram to reply to Will Smith after his post with the “dad bod” (the term used in the States to define the belly of a middle-aged man) clearly visible, in which the 52-year-old actor writes: “I want to be honest with you all, I’ve never been in so bad shape in my whole life. ‘

The (removed) post that invokes self-love

In a very short time the photo of Will Smith imbolished by forced sedentary lifestyle, he earns 6.6 million likes and arouses the curiosity of other Hollywood stars including Jamie Lee Curtis. At the bottom of a 2002 photo of her, the now 62-year-old actress – as reported by People Magazine – wrote: “Accepting how things really are is the first step towards change”. But the post is almost immediately removed.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ post no longer visible within hours of publication.

The reason for the removal of the post is currently unclear, for sure this is a sensitive issue for her. Daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie Lee Curtis is now an absolute icon of graceful aging and the art of wearing the silver pixie cut with class.

Loading...
Advertisements

Receive news and updates
on the latest beauty trends
directly in your mail

For you immediately as a gift
YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

Sober for more than 20 years, but in the past it has had to do with weight fluctuations and lo body stress caused by addiction problems. As she has repeatedly told, as a young man she was at war with herself and she forgave herself nothing, now with self-acceptance, life has definitely improved.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
945
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
856
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
846
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
845
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
844
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
827
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
777
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top