Jamie Lee Curtis, Will Smith’s (removed) self love post

D.fter the photo of Will Smith self-criticizing his out-of-shape physique due to pandemic restrictions, Jamie Lee Curtis she answers him via social media, encouraging him to self love in any case. In a post on Instagram which, however, is almost immediately removed.

Jamie Lee Curtis responds to Will Smith

In pandemic times, some stars use social media to communicate remotely, this is the case with Jamie Lee Curtis. Who uses Instagram to reply to Will Smith after his post with the “dad bod” (the term used in the States to define the belly of a middle-aged man) clearly visible, in which the 52-year-old actor writes: “I want to be honest with you all, I’ve never been in so bad shape in my whole life. ‘

The (removed) post that invokes self-love

In a very short time the photo of Will Smith imbolished by forced sedentary lifestyle, he earns 6.6 million likes and arouses the curiosity of other Hollywood stars including Jamie Lee Curtis. At the bottom of a 2002 photo of her, the now 62-year-old actress – as reported by People Magazine – wrote: “Accepting how things really are is the first step towards change”. But the post is almost immediately removed.

The reason for the removal of the post is currently unclear, for sure this is a sensitive issue for her. Daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Jamie Lee Curtis is now an absolute icon of graceful aging and the art of wearing the silver pixie cut with class.

Sober for more than 20 years, but in the past it has had to do with weight fluctuations and lo body stress caused by addiction problems. As she has repeatedly told, as a young man she was at war with herself and she forgave herself nothing, now with self-acceptance, life has definitely improved.

