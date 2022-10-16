Jamie Lee Curtis’s Daughter Appeared on Freaky Friday and You Didn’t Notice – Movie News

Jamie Lee Curtis is not only the most famous scream queen in horror movies, but also a loving mother. And although her daughters have not been involved in the acting world, she has included them in small cameos that you probably did not notice.





Jamie Lee Curtis is very clear that although she makes hundreds of films, she will always be remembered for her character as Laurie Strode in the successful franchise of Halloween. Still, the actress has shown that she is much more than a final girl and even actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Melanie Griffith have praised his work, because in horror or comedy, Jamie has played great characters. Perhaps one of the best remembered is Dr. Coleman of freaky fridaywhich is part of the catalog of Disney Plus.

In this remake of Disney Plus by Mark Waters, the scream queen joined Lindsay Lohan to show the troubled relationship between a mother and her daughter, who by magic, exchange bodies. For one day both have to impersonate the other and with it, understand the difficulties that each one faces in their day to day, managing to be more empathic between them.



At the time, the comedy was a success and showed that beyond John Carpenter’s films, Jamie was a really talented and very funny actress, Well, it even had several improvised lines that added a comic touch to the original script. Due to the theme of the film, the creators thought it would be fun to add some cameos from the protagonists’ families and we bet you didn’t even notice them.

It is well known that in some productions, there are actors who decide to include their relatives in small scenes, as happened recently in Thor: Love and Thunderwhere the children of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi appeared, which is also available at Disney Plus. In the case of Freaky Friday, Curtis’s daughter, Annie Guest, appears in the photographs of the opening of the film, while Dinah Lohan, Lindsay’s mother, appears as one of the wedding guests.

Annie Guest is currently 35 years old.



In this way Jamie and Lindsay are accompanied by their daughter and mother respectively, as a tribute to the premise that is portrayed in the film., a pretty nice detail, don’t you think? After the recording, both protagonists established a great friendship and during the promotion of Halloween Ends in Mexico, the actress of Everything Everywhere at the Same Time admitted that he would like there to be a sequel and of course, the proposal excited all the fans, who will want to see the film in Disney Plus after this.

Until now, Curtis has been praised for her great acting career, but also for being a great friend and mother. Only in recent years has she been very active against transphobia, due to the death threats her daughter Ruby has received for being transsexual. For now, the actress is promoting Halloween Endswhich is already in theaters, where he will finally say goodbye to Michael Myers and with which he will close the cycle of one of his most famous characters, although without a doubt, Dr. Coleman will be one of our favorites.