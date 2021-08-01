Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister breaks the silence: “That’s why I didn’t speak before”

“I’m proud that Britney uses her voice“. It was high time that Jamie Lynn, the sister of the pop star who played Oops! I did it again, would come back to have his say. Years have passed since the last words of the 30-year-old actress and country singer, on her sister’s paternal control. And now, after Britney in the virtual hearing on the “conservatorship” explained that she can no longer do that father, even Jamie Lynn happily queues up to the renewed enthusiasm for what could be a turna radical in the case of the protection of the singer. “I have always loved and supported my sister and if I have not spoken before it is because I thought it was right not to do so until she had done it, until he decided to say what he thought was right“, said Jamie Lynn after several of his sister’s fans turned up their noses at yet another extension of his public silence. ” I am proud that she decided to use her voice, proud that she asked to cancel the conservatorship as I advised her to do years ago. Not publicly, but in a private conversation between sisters. I don’t owe anything to the audience, my sister is the only person I owe something to.” The occasion of a renewed public exhibition allowed the lesser-known Spears, but with her life dedicated in an identical way to singing and acting, to remove some pebbles from her shoe against her critics who had accused her of having exploited the scandal of conservatorship to obtain one of her economic advantages: “I have been paying my damned accounts since I was ten years old“. Finally, Jamie Lynn explained that the support and closeness with her sister was born well before the hashtags on social media: “I have nothing to gain or lose. I’m not my family, I speak for myself. If she wants to end the guardianship and fly to Mars, have a child in the middle of nowhere or return to dominate the world, I will support her. Because it’s my sister. I love her, I have always loved her and I will always love her“.