Jamie Lynn Spears: Britney Spears’ sister tries to donate the proceeds of her diary to a non-governmental organization, and the entity rejects it

Britney Spears’ duel with her father for her protection It is not the only one that the singer has had to overcome within her family circle. In mid-October, the pop star publicly criticized the next book that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, will publish in January 2022. Young Spears has decided to remember her work I must admit… (which translates as “I must confess …”), a name referring to one of Britney’s most famous songs, darling again, and who was later forced to change due to the numerous criticisms received on social media and from her sister, who publicly accused her of having committed it. It does not support movement Britney Free. The criticism, which has negatively affected the fame of this futuristic book, has reached the ears of the NGO to which Spears wanted to donate the money obtained from its sale.

Non-profit organization This Is My Brave, the mental health addict, turned down Jamie Lynn Spears’ offer to donate the proceeds from the sales of her memoir. The NGO responded via an Instagram post to the negative reactions it provoked: “We listened to you. We are taking action. We are deeply sorry that we have offended anyone. We refused to donate Jamie Lynn Spears’ next book. ” Along with the post, they included explanatory text that was well received by a large number of followers who support the movement. Britney Free: “This Is My Brave was recently recommended as an excerpt from Jamie Lynn Spears’ next book. We have made the decision to decline offering benefits on the sale of books. “

The association made it clear with its decision to stand on the side of the pop icon, preferring to keep its reputation intact by accepting the money. It was in July when Worthy Publishing announced the name of an actress’s biography Zoe 101, but was later forced to retract, claiming it was “incorrectly posted”.

“We are deeply sorry that incorrect and incomplete information about the book has appeared in public, especially at this very sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family,” the publisher specializing in Christian writers said in a statement. He announced last week that his book will finally be remembered Things I have to say (“Things I Must Say”) when he revealed his plans to donate to This Is My Brave.

The actress did not hesitate to praise the organization’s “wonderful work” in her social networks. “I know I still have a lot to learn, but I feel that finishing this book has allowed me to close this chapter of my 30 year life and I hope it helps anyone else who has forgotten their worth, lost their voice or is trying to break a cycle. crazy in your life. And that’s why I’m so happy to announce that a portion of the proceeds from my book will go to This is my Brave, because I know how intimidating it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel like you’re supported or a safe space to to do so, and they do a great job of supporting and encouraging people to courageously share their experiences ”. A few words were not enough for the association.

A week ago, Britney Spears publicly mocked the book and her sister’s intentions, wanting to publish it to benefit from her fame. “Good news… I’m also thinking about publishing a book next year,” he wrote. “But I’m having a hard time finding a nickname, so maybe my fans can help! Option 1, “Shit, I have no idea.” Option 2, “I’m really interested in what people think !!!!”