Jamie Lynn Spears recounts how she hid her pregnancy from Britney

Britney Spears isn’t the only one in the family calling the world’s attention to her. Jamie Lynn Spears, Brit’s younger sister, wrote her memoir which, judging from an excerpt published by People, will delve deeply into his painful past. The singer and actress talks about the difficulties she faced when, in 2007, she became pregnant with her daughter Maddie, at the age of only 16.

After breaking the news to his family, “One person after another – and there were many – came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a bad idea”Jamie Lynn Spears said. She was also offered to terminate the pregnancy.

Home «looked like a prison, with no smartphone or connection to the outside world. My team believed that anyone outside the inner circle was a potential threat, ”explains Jamie Lynn. “They got to the point of wanting to hide my pregnancy from my sister, saying it was too risky to tell Britney about the baby. I needed her more than ever and she was unable to help me in my most vulnerable moment. ‘

Jamie Lynn Spears, a book in search of the truth

At the time, Britney’s “condition” was “precipitating into something more troubling,” he writes, in an excerpt from Things I Should Have Said. “They were worried that her instability at the time made her unreliable. I followed what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn’t want to cause any more problems. Britney learned of the pregnancy when the article was published. To this day, the pain of not being able to tell my sister persists. “

Jamie Lynn Spears, now 30, announced the book in October, explaining at the time that she had started writing it shortly after her Maddie, aged 13, had a near-fatal quad biking accident in October. 2017.

“I owe it to myself, to myself and to my daughters: to be an example of integrity and without changing the truth to please anyone else”, he explained in an Instagram post, announcing the book. “I know I still have A LOT to learn, but I feel finishing this book has given me the conclusion to this ’30-year’ chapter of my life. And I hope it helps anyone else out there who has forgotten their worth, or lost their voice or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life. “

Things I Should Have Said will be released on January 18, 2022 via Worthy Publishing.



