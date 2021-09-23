Jamie Spears’ attorney on conservatorship: “If there is, it’s because Britney wants her”

The lawyer of Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, has defended the conservatorship in a series of interviews released in recent days, a sort of response to the #FreeBritney appeal that has been reinvigorated after the documentary’s release Framing Britney Spears.

Representing her client, Vivian Lee Thoreen spoke to CNN, NBC News and Good Morning America to reiterate that Jamie Spears has at heart only and exclusively the interests of her daughter and that she hopes that one day Britney will no longer need the legal agreement that since 2008 allows the man to manage her assets.

“Jamie wants one thing more than anything in the world: that Britney doesn’t need conservatorship anymore,” Thoreen told CNN. “Whether or not this form of protection ends is up to Britney. If he wants to put an end to the conservatorship he can file an application ». The lawyer added that, in the span of 13 years, the singer has never done so.

TO Good Morning America, Thoreen lashed out at the misrepresentation that Jamie Spears was given in the course of the legal battle. “I understand that in every story there is a bad guy, but you are very wrong about him. We are talking about an incredibly loyal, loving and dedicated father who saved his daughter from a life-threatening situation. There were those who were hurting her, those who were exploiting her ».

The next hearing for Britney Spears’ conservatorship is set for March 13. Thoreen noted that it will be a court appointee, and not Jamie Spears, who will determine whether guardianship should continue or not. “They study the case thoroughly to understand how things actually stand. One thing I can tell you, though: in all these years the court has never decided to eliminate the conservatorship, ”he told CNN.

In the chatter following the exit of Framing Britney Spears, Britney did not comment on the matter. It was done by her boyfriend Sam Asghari who wrote about Jamie on Instagram in February: «I have no respect for a man who tries to control our relationship and does everything to hinder us. The way I see it, Jamie is a complete asshole. ‘

Thoreen told CNN that “Jamie does not claim to be a perfect parent, nor does he claim the Father of the Year award. Like any parent in the world, she doesn’t always agree on what Britney wants or doesn’t want. But he is convinced that he made every single decision in the exclusive interest of his daughter. “

This article was translated by Rolling Stone US.