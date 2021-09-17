Jane Austen Society by Natalie Jenner

Jane Austen Society, the historical novel by Natalie Jenner published by Vintage Editore immerses us in the atmosphere of the English writer.

“Do you ever stop to think about how lucky we are to be able to live every day like Jane Austen did?“

Jane Austen Society, Natalie Jenner’s historical novel, was published in Italy by Vintage Editore, with a translation edited by Maria Elena Salvatore, in May 2020 and is addressed to all those who love Jane Austen and the atmospheres of countryside English, which are faithfully reproduced by the debut author, who returns the magic of Chawton, building a novel set in the village that was the last home of the author of Pride and Prejudice.

Jane Austen Society, plot

In this lovely village, well known to many tourists on a constant pilgrimage for the presence of the Chawton House, now known as Jane Austen House, a group of characters come together, very different in their experiences and experiences, closely linked by the love for Austen’s works. Each of them was influenced by the Second World War, which is the background to the story, and each carries in its baggage at least one painful experience that forges and blocks it at the same time. The pages flow, describing the first and bitter interactions between the characters, such as that of the farmer Adam Berwick and the tourist Mary Anne, who advises her bizarre guide to Austen’s home to start reading the writer’s works. helping to revive the passion, kept hidden by Berwick, due to the painful family vicissitudes.

The characters use passages from Jane Austen’s works to confront and get to know each other better, as happens to the village doctor Gray and the teacher Adeline, challenged for her willingness to integrate the school program, approved by the community, with female authors, in order to forging modern minds aware of the existence of a female literary universe, obscured for too long. These quotes result from a careful analysis of Jane Austen’s writings and become food for thought and added value for readers. Particularly compelling are the mysteries that Jenner allows us to glimpse, under different veils of narration, up to the formation of the Jane Austen Society, which, however, has no connection with the homonymous foundation born in the 1940s.

However, it is also necessary to add a note of merit to the Vintage Editore publishing house for the care in the layout, correlated by many illustrations that allow the reader to immerse themselves even better in the story. In conclusion, this little book turns out to be a little gem for Austen fans who have yet another chance to scrutinize and immerse themselves in the writer’s atmospheres, learning about new moving and passionate stories.

Cover image: Vintage Editore