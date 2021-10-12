Jane Austen’s romance never fades

Tuesday 12 October 2021 – Focus

It’s time for Jane Austen (1775- 1817). I don’t know if it’s random, but theater and small screen have been postponing the works of what many place among the greatest names in the English novel in recent weeks.

A quality theatrical version, with the legitimate licenses linked to the epochs, will be offered by the Elfo Puccini theater in Milan from 23 to 28 November. According to the theatrical adaptation by Antonio Piccolo and directed by Arturo Cirillo.

It is not improper to say that Jane was a “sedentary”. In fact, he completed his training at home, led by the ecclesiastical father. Living a cozy life, in the family, with an almost symbiotic relationship with his sister Cassandra, allowing himself a few short visits to London and to some holiday resort on the English coast. A life that, if we compare it with that of other writers, especially British, of that era, which means Commonwealth, always around the world, could seem penalizing. But history proves that it was not, because Austen demonstrated a knowledge of man to allow her to sign books where the human soul is told in depth, explained with the precision of a tac.

In a context like the domestic one, Jane had to rely on fantasy and dreams. And so he nurtured a romantic nature that became the dominant register of his work. Already in her first novel, the writer adheres to her vocation. In “The Abbey of Northanger” he tells of the maturation of a naive and Romanesque girl, who at first believes that life is a novel, but in the end she realizes that reality is quite another thing. The theme is re-proposed, expanded, in “Reason and sentiment”, considered, together with “Pride and prejudice”, his most important novel. And it is no coincidence that those two titles have been welcomed by the cinema that has made several versions of them. The social context of the two novels is the life of the English country aristocracy. Austen, with a style certainly more “ahead” of her time, with an ironic spirit that belonged only to her, is committed to the individual relationship in the face of social position, with all the contrasts that derive from it, which are almost always measured on the love relationship, which often ends up being stifled by conventions.

A theme that he perfects in his latest novels, “Emma”, and “Persuasion”, released posthumously. Her story continues to be contained in the environments that belong to her, the prose becomes more and more elegant, apparently cold, the analysis of psychological and moral needs, more and more profound. And all, however, always guided by the heart.

“Reason and sentiment” became movie in 1996, directed by Ang Lee, with Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson. He earned seven nominations and an Oscar for screenplay.

“Pride and Prejudice” spawned two versions in different eras. There first is from 1940, by Robert Z. Leonard, with the two most acclaimed stars of that time, Laurence Olivier and Greer Garson. There second is from 2005, signed by Joe Wright, with Keira Knightley. “Emma” became movie in 1996, directed by Douglas McGrath, with Jeremy Northam and Gwyneth Paltrow. Also Persuasion is from 2006, directed by Roger Michell, with Susan Fleetwood and Ciaran Hinds. Quality titles. And how can it be otherwise if Jane is “on top”.

Austen has been told in movies like no other writer.

Rememberable: Becoming Jane – The portrait of a woman against, directed by Julian Jarrold with Anne Hathaway; Jane Austen in Manhattan, of the “refined” James Ivory; Jane Austen’s club, centered around a literary club where an Austen novel is discussed every month. And … the discussion continues.