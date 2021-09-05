Jane Campion and her cast tell us about The Power of the Dog

The western meets the touch of Jane Campion and, thus, also the complexity of the cowboy of Benedict Cumberbatch. A character who himself suffers from a toxic masculinity which, however, he cannot give up, the only weapon to be able to juggle on his ranch: “Toxicity is a product of circumstances, it comes from nothing, but from accumulating moments. This is why I understand it in Phil. I don’t forgive it, but I understand it. I don’t think he ever redeems himself, but this characteristic constantly remains a feature of his tragic journey, which also makes him very lonely and this is because he cannot show himself with authenticity. As for toxic masculinity in the world, it’s the other way around: the only real way to deal with it is by opposing it. It is something that we often see, which they propose in certain environments such as political or power ones. But the only way to eradicate it and not to ensure that it remains in circulation is to fight it. “. This is why the actor can’t want his protagonist badly because “You can’t look at a character and just think if he’s bad or not. There is a complexity to be investigated. And this is the beauty of these individuals. “.

Contrasting Phil’s strong masculinity is the femininity dominated by a character like Rose, personality in the book that is left less space than that which the director reserves for her in the work. Jane Campion comments: “I was very interested in Rose because I wanted to explore a woman from 1925. It was a really difficult time for women, Rose couldn’t complain too much to her brother’s husband who lived in the same house. Plus I wanted to explore how a sense of guilt in the character, as if she felt like Phil’s target because there is something wrong with her, a sense of shame. ”.

Interpreted with extreme fragility by Kirsten Dunst, the interpreter captures the union that is being created precisely between his character and that of his colleague Cumberbatch, as if the two were part of the same universe, however, to speculate: “Rose is related to the character of Phil because, in some ways, she is the visual representation of the pain that the man feels and that he constantly keeps inside. They are part of a larger painting that contains this frustration, isolation and the fact of feeling threatened. ”. A woman who would like to live a happy life, but will end up dominated by the silences and pains of her new family. But it is impossible to give up a Jane Campion film, as the actress admits: “There is a strong sensuality in Jane’s films. A scar on a character’s neck manages to make it a magical feature. His works are full of very sincere sensory experiences. ”.

The Power of the Dog will be released on Netflix.