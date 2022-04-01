Jane Campion and her historic Oscar for Best Director

The best red carpets

Jane Campion was the protagonist last night at the Oscars and her name sounded again from the stage 28 years later. The Academy was indebted to her and the power of the dogher latest film, was the perfect job to become the third woman in Oscar history to win the award for Best Director. Only Kathryn Bigelow, for the hurt Lockerand, Chloé Zhao, for Nomadlandlast year, had the honor of writing their name on the list of awards in this category.

Campion competed in this category with four men: Steven Spielberg (West Side Story), Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) and Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car). A fact that precisely became one of the controversies prior to the Oscar gala, when Campion made an unfortunate comment at the Critic Choice Awards gala, telling the Williams sisters: “Venus and Serena, you are wonderful. However, you do not play against the boys, as I have to do”.

Campion apologized for the controversial statements, but beyond the fact that they were not lucky, they showed that The New Zealand director was competing in a category that has historically been closed to women. “I just wanted to send all my love to my fellow nominees. I love you all, you are so extraordinarily talented, and it could have been any of you,” he said last night, referring to his fellow nominees, in a short and emotional speech in which he wanted to dedicate the award to the whole team, his partner and his daughter. “I love directing because it allows you to go deeper into a reality and make a story possible,” said Campion.

In the press room, the New Zealander wanted to express the importance of her award: “I am very proud to have won tonight, for my film and for my cast. But also for being another woman who will be followed by a fourth, a fifth, a sixth, a seventh and an eighth. I am very excited about the fact that this is moving fast now. We need it. Equality matters.”

Kevin Costner and Jane Campion backstage, after she collected the award for best director. HandoutGetty Images

But he also wanted to clarify that gender is not something that obsesses him when asked when he expected an edition in which only women were nominated: “I’m someone who doesn’t really think too much about the genders of my fellow artists. I really love the great I work when people do and I don’t care who they are or where they come from. It just moves me.”

the power of the dog, the adaptation of the homonymous novel by Thomas Savage written in 1967, came to the Oscars as a great favorite with 12 nominations. And the prize for Jane as Best Director seemed clear, since she had swept the previous weeks, winning the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival for best direction, as well as at the Critics Choice, at the Baftas for British cinema, at the Golden Globes and the Directors Guild of America.

Before winning her first Oscar for best director last night, she had already made history by being the first woman to be nominated twice in this category. Her first nomination came in 1994, for the film The piano, starring Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin. On that occasion, she could not win the award for best director but she did take home the award for Best Screenplay. It was Steven Spielberg who took home the coveted statuette for Schindler’s List.

The director with her daughter, Alice Englert, upon arrival at the Dolby Theatre. Emma McIntyreGetty Images





Now, almost three decades later, the Film Academy pays off its debt to Campion and recognizes her as the best director of the year. A category that, for the second consecutive year, takes a woman home. The best proof that things are changing in Hollywood.

