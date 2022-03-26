Jane Campion could win the Oscar for Best Director

All cannons point to New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion becoming the third woman in Oscar history to win Best Director for her work on the film “The Power of the Dog” this Sunday.

The bets that give Campion a favorite are based not only on the fact that her film was the one that added the most nominations (12) in this 94th edition of the Oscars, but also that she, nominated in this category in 1994 for “The piano lesson “, swept the prelude to the Dolby Theater ceremony, winning all the awards that outline the winners of the Hollywood Academy.

Campion was chosen in the Best Directing category at the DGA Awards presented by the Hollywood Directors Guild, whose winners in the last 10 years coincided eight times with those of the Oscars.

The New Zealander also won this category in the British Baftas, which have coincided in seven of the last 10 years; as well as at the Golden Globes awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press and the Critics’ Choice Award.

With her nomination, Campion also became the only woman to be nominated twice for an Oscar in the Best Direction category in the history of the Academy Awards, after her chance with “The Piano Lesson.”

That film, which received eight nominations, gave Campion the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and the film also took home Best Actress for Holly Hunter and Best Supporting Actress for Anna Paquin.

If proclaimed this Sunday, Campion would match Kathryn Bigelow, the first woman to win the Best Directing statuette in Oscar history for “Living on the Edge” in 2010, and Chloé Zhao, who won the category last year. with “Nomadland”, both films also won the Oscar for Best Picture.