Jane Campion: female film director

New Zealand, 1961, Anna (nine) and Jane (seven) are surprised at the changes in the family dynamic with the arrival of their brother Michael, the only boy in the family, their parents are spending more time at home They have a theater company, the first in their country.

Richard Campion is the director and his mother Edith, an actress. They have a relationship that emerged as a romantic story, the rich young orphan falls in love with a poor boy, who has been expelled from his evangelical family for his rebellion, they marry and make their dream come true; however, her daughters Jane and Anna are left in the care of nannies who, taking advantage of the situation, treat them badly. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Jane recounts a vivid memory of being with her sister at their parents’ bedroom door to tell them that they are terrified of how one of them harasses and beats them, they regretted accusing her in the last moment: “I couldn’t bear that, even if I told them, they didn’t do anything to defend us”.

When Jane was nine, her mother’s inheritance ran out, and with it the theater company. The family dynamics are difficult, there is a marked difference in the treatment of Michael, he is considered more valuable for being male, the parents fight over Richard’s infidelities and Edith suffers from very serious episodes of depression, with psychiatric hospitalizations and treatment with electroconvulsive therapy. Jane did many things to get the attention of her mother, whose gaze was directed to infinity, she saw her suffer so much that on one occasion she told her that if she committed suicide she would understand her.

On the other hand, Jane was a vital and curious girl, when she visited other friends she asked their mothers how their days were and was surprised to find out that they took their children to the dentist, to school or to the park, she never enjoyed of the presence of yours.

As a teenager he traveled through Europe and concerns and love for art arose, he decided to study Anthropology, as he explains: “To examine the ways in which humans resolved the myth of social structures and resolved the fundamental oppositions of existence: life and death, light and darkness”, then he studied painting at the Sydney School of the Arts, he was still looking for what to do, until his genius decided to come out through a film career.

And so it began, its central theme: femininity and its suffering from male violence, in landscapes that evoke mental states. In 1993 with The Piano, he rose to fame, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Direction, won for Best Original Screenplay, it was a film that led Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin to win as well. this award. The way he directs Campion is very particular, he creates atmospheres and makes his actors feel really comfortable. In his recent film The Power of the Dog, he surprised us by treating the theme of masculinity, repressed homosexuality and fraternal relationships, to integrate the actors he held “camp” type meetings where they lived together, smelled each other and cooked together with the purpose of that there was such a coupling in the scene that you forget that they are acting. To her main character: Phil, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, asked her to write letters to her dead lover (Bronco Henry), to imagine and write the answers, to be in treatment with a Jungian psychoanalyst to think like the protagonist and she did the same, getting into the character in such a way that she had repeated nightmares of what Phil would have dreamed, all of this we can enjoy on the screen.

By being nominated for Best Direction for the film The Power of the Dog, she has become the first woman with two nominations for Best Direction in the history of the Oscars (she already won the award for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival).

Dr. Myrna M. Weissman, an expert in psychiatry epidemiology at Columbia University, analyzed the 30-year evolution of 147 individuals who were children of parents with chronic depressive disorders, beginning in 1982 and completing it in 2015. (Am Journal of Psychiatry , 2016). The results show that the majority, either by genetics or by identification, present the disease in addition to anxiety disorders before puberty and substance abuse. In adulthood they are more at risk of divorce, poor physical health, and poor job and social functioning. It is suggested that they start psychotherapy treatment from adolescence, since a parent’s depression is a stress factor

severe in its development.

I think that for Jane Campion her mother’s depression, although it caused her emotional pain, helped her to connect with the world of women, she is a feminist of action, she demonstrates with her achievements that there are no obstacles

for us.

Campion is not interested in the posh world of Hollywood, she does yoga and meditates every day, writes, draws and enjoys long walks in the woods, both at home and in Sydney, where she lives.

In her words: “Women today are grappling with both their independence and the fact that their lives are built around finding and satisfying the romantic role models we grew up with.”

Psychiatrist and psychotherapist