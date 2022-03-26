Jane Campion, the director who makes history at the Oscars

He is part of the limited list of nominees for Best Direction at the awards Oscar. With that, Jane Campion She has also become the first woman to obtain two nominations in this category.

In 1993, Campion released her film “El Piano”, in this film she told the world the story of a mute pianist, who, when her husband dies, decides to travel with her daughter to New Zealand for an arranged marriage.

Thanks to her impeccable script and enigmatic photography, the director became the first woman to win the palm d’or at Cannes Film Festival in 1993 and the following year the film was nominated for eight categories at the Oscars.

Thanks to her cinematographic style, which involves minimalism to express feelings, Jane Campion was among the candidates for Best Direction at the 1994 Oscars, becoming the second woman nominated in the entire history of The Academy in this category.

Her predecessor was the Italian Lina Wertmüller who, thanks to her film “Pasqualino Seven Beauties” paved the way for women to be considered in this trio dominated by men.

As happened to Wertmüller, director Jane Campion lost the statuette to Steven Spielberg with her film “Schindler’s List”.

However, the director from Wellington, New Zealand, took the award for Best Original Screenplay, in addition to the fact that the feature film also won Best Actress (Holly Hunter) and Best Supporting Actress (Anna Paquin), the latter being the second most youngest to win this category with only eleven years of age.

Twenty-eight years later, Jane Campion will return to the Oscars red carpet with “the power of the dog”, one of the most critically acclaimed films worldwide due to the director’s approach to toxic masculinity and the construction of complex characters.

This has led it to be the film with the most nominations in this installment number 94, where Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and of course, Best Direction stand out.

“The power of the dog” has so far two BAFTA awards for Best Direction and Best Film, and three Golden Globes where the filmmaker won the statuette for Best Direction. This shows the strong arguments why Campion could finally get this coveted award.

In the history of the Oscars, only seven women have been nominated in the Best Director category, in addition to Lina Wertmüller and Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola for “Lost in Tokyo”, Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird” and Emerald Fennell. for “Beautiful Vengeance”.

For her part, Kathryn Bigewol was the first woman to win it in 2010 thanks to her film “The Hurt Locker”, eleven years later Chloé Zhao would be lucky for her film “Nomadland”.

Likewise, it also highlights that Campion will compete again for the award for Best Director with Steven Spielberg and his version of “West Side Story”.

Other directors who are also nominated are Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza”, Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast” and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car”.

