Jane Campion: the power of the story, film retrospective

Milan – From 8 to 20 January 2022at the Cineteca Milano Mic (viale Fulvio Testi 12,1 Milano Bicocca) the film festival is scheduled Jane Campion: the power of the story dedicated to the New Zealand director and screenwriter. The overview includes eight feature films (three of which screened in 35mm film) and three short films from National Film and Sound Archive of Australia. Also on the program is the director’s last great work, The power of the dog.

Milan – Jane Campion (Wellington, 1954) already from the first short films is noted for the ability to tell daring stories through the camera, as in A Girl’s Own Story (1984), focusing on the transition to adult life of three girls in 1960s Australia. With Sweetie (1989), portrait of two sisters raised in a dysfunctional family, makes his directorial debut for the big screen. Attracted by multifaceted and complex female characters, the true story of writer Janet Frame becomes, under her gaze, the film An angel at my table (1990), winner of the Silver Lion at the Venice International Film Festival.

Milan – 1993 is the year of consecration for the New Zealand director: in fact she comes out Piano lessons, portrait of a woman capable of communicating her internal disturbances only through her daughter and a piano. The film wins the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, while Jane Campion receives the Oscar for best original screenplay, as well as the nomination for best director.

Subsequent films are studded with other great protagonists: an heiress imprisoned by love in Portrait of a lady (1996), a girl struck by an Indian sect in Holy Smoke: sacred fire (1999), a teacher involved in a series of murders in In the Cut (2003). After the short films The Water Diary (2006) and The Lady Bugthe latter included in the collective film Chacun son cinéma (2007), the director dedicates the film Bright Star (2009) to the last years of the life of the poet John Keats. On a television foray with the series Top of the Lake: the mystery of the lake (2013-2017), follows Jane Campion’s return to the big screen with the story of a rude cowboy in western drama The power of the dog (2021), awarded as best director at the last Venice International Film Festival and winner of three Golden Globes.

Below is the complete program of the review Jane Campion: the power of the story.

Tickets: full € 7.50; reduced 6 euros. To access the hall it is mandatory to show the Super Green Pass and wear the Ffp2 mask.

