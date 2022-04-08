Jane Campion wins the Oscar for best direction

Jane Campion’s sabbatical from the movies did not affect the respect and admiration she inspires in her colleagues.

Campion, whose most recent film until last year was 2009’s “Bright Star,” was honored with best director at the Oscars Sunday for the offbeat western “The Power of the Dog” (“The power of the dog”).

The 67-year-old filmmaker’s win marks the first time the award has gone to a woman two years in a row, after Chloé Zhao won last year for “Nomadland.” Campion is the third woman to win in the category. The first was Kathryn Bigelow for “The Hurt Locker” (“Zone of fear”) in 2010.

“Much love to my fellow nominees… You are all extraordinary and any one of you could have won,” said the New Zealand-born filmmaker, who called the award “a lifetime achievement honor.”

“I love directing because it’s a deep dive into the story; however, the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming. The sweet thing is that I’m not alone,” Campion said as she thanked the film’s cast, its producers and Netflix, where it premiered and is available.

“The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is based on Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel about two wealthy rancher brothers and is set in 1925 Montana. All Actors they were nominated.

Campion, the first woman nominated twice for directing, prevailed over Steven Spielberg, who was competing with his new version of “West Side Story” (“Love without barriers”). When Campion was first nominated for best directing in 1994 for “The Piano,” Spielberg took the trophy for “Schindler’s List.”

Her 1994 nomination made her only the second woman to compete in the category, following trailblazer Lina Wertmuller in 1977 for “Seven Beauties.” Campion won the Oscar for best original screenplay for “The Piano,” while Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin received acting awards.

Campion’s win also makes her the first woman to win Oscars in both writing and directing categories.

Since the Academy Awards began in 1927, a total of seven women have competed in the directing category.

Campion was not idle during her movie break. She co-created the television series “Top of the Lake,” which in 2013 received eight Emmy nominations and an award for its first season. She was nominated for her work on the writing team and as co-director.

She said she was drawn back to the movies by Savage’s novel, which she called “an incredible piece of literature,” and realized that while she enjoyed doing series, she was ready to go back to making movies.

“The discipline and rigor of those two hours was something I was excited to get back to,” Campion told the AP last year.

Other nominees in the directing category this year were Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza”, Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast” and Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for “Drive My Car”, the latter winner of the award for best international feature film.