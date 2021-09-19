Jane Fonda, Emma Watson and the others against violence against women

A little less than 7 million women in Italy have been subjected to physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, one in three; for nearly 3 million the abuse was perpetrated by the partner or ex. Every 72 hours, in our country, a woman is killed by a person she knows and three out of four femicides take place at home. Between March and June 2020, the months of the lockdown, calls to the anti-violence number 1522 doubled.

There World day against violence against women, set by the United Nations on 25 November, represents an important moment of the year to say – once again – no to violence, to trampled rights, to underline how much more can be done (and must be done).

And we want here use their words. Words from actresses, stars, victims of abuse who have chosen to talk about the violence suffered, activists engaged in the fight against gender violence. To say “never again”.

Starting with a gorgeous girl from 1937, Jane Fonda. Sixty years of career in Hollywood, and an activist life that “made me a better woman.” In 2017 in an interview with colleague Brie Larson, per The EditJane revealed: “I was raped, I was sexually abused when I was a child and I was fired for not sleeping with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing. I know girls who have been raped and didn’t even know it was rape. They think “it must have been because I said no the wrong way”. One of the great things the women’s rights movement has done has been to make us understand that rape and abuse are not our fault. We have been violated and it is not fair“.

Read the other statements in the gallery above

