Jane Fonda Haircut: The Fashion Style for Women Over 60

Reaching 60 years or more does not mean that the style has to age and the actress Jane Fonda is a clear example of it. Over time, the actress has been aging with great style and taking into account the trends that best suit her.

His changes of look have always been very successful. As if that were not enough, she herself has managed to remain very beautiful without excessive injections or surgeries.

The actress was in charge of stealing the flashes of all the photographers in the premiere of the last season of the series Grace and Frankie on Netflix. A character that many fans loved and will surely miss.

Tall actors walked the red carpet. Among them the fun Fonda who caught her attention thanks to the haircut she decided to wear.

With a very risky and modern style, the actress made it clear that the women age 60 and older, they can wear short hair without looking older. Known as a pixie haircut, the look was worn in small layers that brought her face to life.

In addition to the new look, the tone for which he decided was haggy gray blending. A gray color that brings light to gray hair and favors women who still don’t know how to live with it.

According to the brand of hair cosmetics Schwarzkopfthe pixie cut trend, came back into fashion at the end of the 1970s and 1980s, “one of its unconditional followers being actress Jacqueline Pearce in the British television series Blake’s 7. In 2002, the pixie haircut resurfaced by the hand of Halle Berry in the movie “Die another day.” In 2010, Cate Blanchett and Hayden Panettiere also opted for this cut”.

This is one of the easiest hairstyles to maintain. You only need a specific shampoo for your hair type and a product of styling to give volume to the crown area. “You can dry it by shaping it with the help of your fingers or fix some strands with wax, serum or some texturizing spray.”

Although many believe that short hair limits looks a bit, the pixie is versatile. “It allows you to adapt it to different styles: tousled, feminine and sophisticated, a wet look, bohemian or with a mohawk style. The possibilities, although not infinite, are varied.

Types of pixie cut according to the shape of the face

one. Heart: Heart faces are those that have a wide forehead and a small chin. If you want to hide your forehead, ask for a pixie cut with bangs and to sharpen your features, ask for layers on the crown, in this way, you will create the illusion that your face is longer.

two. Round: When you have a round face, the right haircut will help create the feeling of a more tapered face. Pick out the layers at the crown to add volume. Leaving long strands in the sideburn area will make your eyes stand out and take attention away from your cheeks. For inspiration, you can look at the look that actress Audrey Tatou wore to embody Coco Chanel.

3. Oval: Oval faces allow for any type of cut, so pixie hair will suit you in any of its forms. You can leave it longer or the shorter version, like Mia Farrow wore in Devil’s Seed.

Four. Square: Square faces have a fairly pronounced chin. To compensate for the effect, leave slightly longer layers in the back. When styling, add a bit of styling wax for volume and blow-dry the top layers.