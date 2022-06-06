Jane Foster claims Mjolnir in a clip from Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel has premiered a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder during the MTV Awards with a new look at Jane Foster

June is here, which means that we are just a month away from the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunderand although the trailers we have received have been quite funny, today we get a new clip from the film that shows Thor reuniting for a few moments with his magic hammer, mjolnir.

The sneak peek, an expanded version of what fans have seen in the trailer, was revealed during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards and shows exactly what fans can expect from the film: the god of thunder from Chris Hemsworth is in the middle of a battle and then sees his trusty hammer Mjolnir return only to be wielded by Jane Fosternow mighty thorinterpreted by Natalie Portman.

Intent on picking up where you left off Thor: Ragnarök From 2017, the upcoming film follows Thor as he embarks on an entirely new kind of quest: finally getting a good break. His hiatus from the Asgard adventures is quickly thwarted by the nefarious hatthe butcher of gods (Christian bale), whose plan to extinguish all gods is too terrifying to ignore. Horrified, Thor recruits his companions Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Mighty Thor to stop Gorr once and for all.

Exactly how Jane gets Mjolnir repaired remains to be seen, but as the Love and Thunder clip makes clear, she already knows exactly how to wield it by the time she reunites with her ex. In the final moments of the video, Jane can be seen twirling Mjolnir as Thor does, hinting at her mastery of the weapon.