Jane Foster, the role of Natalie Portman in “Thor: Love And Thunder”

After the first trailer was released Thor: Love and Thunderone of the scenes that attracted the most attention was the one in which Jane Foster is displayed as the new superheroine able to lift the Mjolnirthe hammer of the god of thunder.

When it seemed that the surprises within the Marvel Cinematic Universe were beginning to spread out, because the time has come to close some cycles, it is actually time to welcome new heroes who will continue the legacy of those who leave us.

Although Chris Hemsworth is the protagonist of Thor: Love and Thunderit could be that this place is taken from him by the beautiful Jane Foster In the role of mighty thorwho springs into action after the Avenger decides to leave the throne of Asgard and spend some time discovering who he really is when he’s not saving the world and fighting great enemies.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Who is Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the comics?

The first appearance of this character occurred in 1962, in number 84 of Journey into Mystery. Jane was created by Stan Lee and cartoonist Jack Kirby.

In her beginnings, she called herself Jane Nelson and was a nurse and employee of Dr. Donald Blake, a name that was used by Thor as her secret identity. She subsequently becomes a doctor.

When the year 2014 arrives, the character passes into the hands of Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman, who are in charge of revealing that Foster is considered worthy to handle Thor’s hammer, when the son of Odin is no longer capable.

the comics of The Mighty Thor they focus on Jane Foster as the defender of Asgard, which in this case is the version that exists in the human world. She deals with an intergalactic conflict and all kinds of criticism and prejudice to replace Thor.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In the comics, Thor is no longer worthy to wield Mjolnir, so Jane is called upon by the hammer to take on the role of the hero, but she is also fighting her own battle with cancer. Although she is weakened and in pain, she transforms every time she takes the hammer from her, which becomes so dangerous to her that even Doctor Strange warns her that it can kill her.

Later, the Goddess of Thunder joins the Avengers, has her own adventures and faces multiple threats, until she becomes the new Valkyrie, relinquishing the role of Thor to the original Thor in the war of the kingdoms.

The powers of the Goddess of Thunder

In her role as Goddess, Jane Foster can do what Thor can do. On the battlefield she possesses superhuman strength and has control over lightning and thunder. Using Mjölnir allows him to fly, perform dimensional transport, and manipulate the weather.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Who plays Jane Foster in the movies?

In previous Thor installments, Dr. Jane Foster has been played by Oscar-winning wing, Natalie Portmanand it is she again who puts on the suit of the new Goddess of Thunder either mighty thor.

Jane Foster and Natalie Portman’s path has been different in the MCU and in the comics. The actress left the story after filming Thor, a dark world. Although her absence was justified in the plot, it was rumored that she no longer wanted to work with Marvel due to creative differences.

For the fourth Thor film, Portman returns to get into the skin of a Jane Foster who is capable of holding Mjölnir and deploying the powers of the son of Odin on the battlefield.

(Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP)

