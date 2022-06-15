Jane Foster: What does her return as a superhero mean in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?

In the movie ‘Thor: Love and thunder’ you will love to see Natalie Portman playing Jane Foster’s character, Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman come back to the MCU, now as mighty thor. We tell you everything you need to know about his character, Jane Foster.

Natalie Portman? check. Natalie Portman as Jane Foster? check. Natalie Portman as Jane Foster as Mighty Thor? Check. Check! CHECK! Let’s talk about everything that awaits us with the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder (either Thor: Love and Fireas it is titled in Spanish) on July 8.

If you saw the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder you will know that this film will mark the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, but now as a heroine of the MCU. And it is that, if you checked the end of that video, you will see that Jane carries a hammer very similar to the one used by Thor.. But what does this mean for New Asgard, Thor and Valkyrie?

Who is Jane Foster?

Jane Foster is a character who was created for Marvel Comics by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby in 1962. She was introduced as a possible love interest for the character of Thor, God of Thunder. Over the years, her character developed as a nurse and doctor. Later, in 2014, Jane shows herself to be a worthy bearer of the hammer Mjolnir and transforms into Mighty Thor. But the story also has a heartbreaking side. At the same time that Jane plays the goddess of thunder, her character is going through a diagnosis of breast cancer. As if that were not enough, this precedes the death of her husband and her son. By using the hammer, Jane takes possession of Thor’s powers. However, this also causes her chemotherapy treatment to stop working, which worsens her condition.

In an interview with the publication TotalFilm, Taika Waititi, director of this new installment and the incredible Thor: Ragnarök premiered in 2017, shared that in love and thunder, “stay true to Jane’s arc and what happens to her” by taking “the best parts” of that story. Waititi, who also wrote the screenplay for the film, convinced Natalie Portman to return to the role of Jane Foster after giving up the role and leaving Marvel Studios in 2016 due to creative differences.

What can we expect from Thor: Love and Thunder?

if you saw Avengers: Endgame you will remember that at the end of the movie Thor, played in the MCU by Chris Hemsworth, leaves New Asgard, the nation he leads, in the hands of Valkyrie. And everything indicates that love and thunder will address the process of Thor searching for a new purpose and accompanying the Guardians of the Galaxy in their battles. However, the appearance of Gorr the butcher god and his threat to eliminate all gods forces Thor to recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster, now as Mighty Thor. Additionally, there is a rumor that the film will address the bisexuality of Tessa Thompson’s character, Valkyrie, as well as a possible relationship between her character and Natalie Portman’s. Or is this going to be good.

