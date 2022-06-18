Jane Sheffield, grandmother of Cara Delevingne and bridesmaid to Princess Margaret, dies at 85

was married to Joceyln Stevensthe famous editor of the magazine What in, for 23 years and the couple had four children, Pandora, Charles, Rupert and Melinda. The couple were among the movers and shakers of the London social scene, counting on the Princess Margaretita and Anthony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, among your circle of friends.

In fact, while Tony, a talented photographer, worked with Jocelyn on What inJane She was Princess Margaret’s maid of honor.. It was a role she filled for more than three decades, lasting far longer than her own marriage or Margaret and Tony’s. She was one of the last to see the royals before she passed away in 2002, and was godmother to Margarita and Tony’s daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto.

The Delevingne clan after Cara walked for Burberry.© David M. Bennett / Getty for Burberry

When Princess Margaret passed away, Jane told the Sunday Telegraph: “There was never a dull moment with her. I will remember all the fun and laughter we had. We traveled the world together, but I especially remember our trips to Italy; she loved visiting churches, museums, and art galleries, and besides, she remembered every detail of every place. As her maid of honor, I know how assiduous she was in her knowledge of the regiments she was associated with. Before I went to visit any of them, she would tell me everything they had been doing and which officer she had been in which place”.

Perhaps referring to his own idea of ​​achieving happiness in life, he said of the princess: “Everyone assumes that a woman alone must be unhappy, but it is better to be alone than in an unhappy marriage.”

Her connections to fashion and royalty brought her into the orbit of the couturier Norman Hartnelldesigner of the Queen isabel IIand it became his muse. A path that her daughter and her granddaughters would follow, with Pandora becoming a it girl of the 1970s and her granddaughters Poppy and Cara continuing their modeling career.

Article published in Tatler and translated. access the original here.

