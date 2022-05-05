Janelle Monáe to play Josephine Baker in WWII series ‘De La Resistance’

Janelle Monáe will play cheerleader and French Resistance agent Josephine Baker in an upcoming television series.

From studio A24, De La Resistance will follow Baker’s role as a spy for the French Resistance in World War II. She will also cover her career as an artist, after she became the first black woman to star in a major motion picture in the 1927 silent film Siren Of The Tropics.

Jennifer Yale, known for her work on Outlander, See, and Legion, will serve as showrunner for the series. Monáe will also act as a producer under her production company Wondaland Pictures.

According to Deadline, the series is being disputed by multiple streaming services.

In addition to her involvement in the French Resistance, which earned her multiple honors from French leader General Charles de Gaulle, Baker is also known for her contribution to the civil rights movement in the United States in the 1950s and 1960s.

Monáe has previously starred in the 2020 films Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Antebellum. She has also starred in Rian Johnson’s upcoming sequel Knives Out 2 alongside Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Kathryn Hahn.

The singer and actor recently released a collection of short stories titled The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories from Dirty Computer, inspired by his third studio album.

In September of last year, Monaé released a new song “Say Her Name” in collaboration with the African American Policy Forum for International Daughter’s Day. The 17-minute single also featured Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Zoë Kravitz and Brittany Howard.