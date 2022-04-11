JANET, the documentary that rehabilitates the best Jackson

Post by Marc Larcher April 11, 2022

How to get out of poverty and violence

It needed a documentary series of four episodes to tell the hallucinating life of Janet Jackson, artist with 180 million albums sold and five Grammy Awards. First of all, the first episode is careful to dwell on what it means to grow up in the Jackson family when you are the ninth and last child of the siblings. Live at eleven in a 62 m2 house in the city of Gary, Indiana, one of the poorest and most violent in the United States. Fortunately, their mother spotted their talent for music and Joe, the father, a tough guy who works in a steel mill, decided to exploit it to get by. A few hundred kilometers away are the famous Motown studios, which are not yet the center of gravity of the music industry. Faced with their first edition, Berry Gordy, the boss of the label, also spotted the vein. Janet will therefore grow up in the shadow of the most famous group since the Beatles before going on stage at the age of 7.

A takeover of his destiny

The father, a manager who wants to control everything, decides, as she explains, everything about their life. Janet wants to go to college, he forces her to sing. The only solution: marriage to escape paternal influence and beatings. Out of luck, her young husband, James DeBarge, takes drugs and the celebrity press accuses him of hiding the fruit of their union. She pursues an acting career, notably in the “Fame” series about a dance school in New York. She will be the first in the family not to allow herself to be dominated by her father and to launch her career as a solo singer as she sees fit. The album will be called and it is not a coincidence: “Control” and will go around the world. Over the episodes, we discover that this struggle between his personal expression and family, industrial and advertising pressures will never end. Not to mention the pressure she exerts on herself to try to compete or even surpass her brothers, and the first of them, Michael, the biggest music star of the 20th century. The documentary is full of anecdotes such as that of David Bowie arriving at the family’s Californian house and offering drugs to his siblings, that of Paula Abdul, her choreographer ruining the carpet of her white room with laughter, or the first signs of empowerment, a fashionable feminist term thirty-five years later.

The huge shadow of Brother Michael