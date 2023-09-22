Janice Dickinson discourages Ariana Grande impersonator for runway walk

The fashion world witnessed an unexpected clash of opinions during New York Fashion Week, when supermodel and reality TV personality Janice Dickinson openly criticized Paige Neiman, known for her unique imitation of pop sensation Ariana Grande. Neiman had the unique opportunity to rock the runway at a prestigious fashion event, but her performance could not escape Dickinson’s criticism.

Paige Neiman first gained recognition on social media for her resemblance to Ariana Grande and her exact imitation of the star. Her newfound fame led to opportunities beyond the digital sphere, including the chance to attend New York Fashion Week, a dream for many aspiring models.

However, during Neiman’s runway appearance, Janice Dickinson, known for her sharp wit and brutally honest critiques, didn’t hold back. Dickinson expressed her views on Neiman’s performance, suggesting that she fell short of professional modeling standards. While Neiman gained attention as an Ariana Grande impersonator, the world of modeling demands a different set of skills, and Dickinson stressed the importance of mastering the art of the runway in a cut-throat approach. “I mean look at this wannabe guy! Have you left the runway? I give him a zero! She’s not even trying! She totally gave,” Dickinson said in a TikTok video.

Janice Dickinson’s criticism, while obvious, serves as a reminder that making the leap from Internet fame to the professional fashion world can be a difficult task. Neiman’s journey in the industry has just begun, and now she has valuable feedback to guide her growth as a model. Her experience under the scrutiny of fashion experts like Dickinson may prove crucial in shaping her future success.