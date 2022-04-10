Janina gives birth to her first child

Puerto Rican singer Janina Irizarryfirst winner of “reality” “Objective Fame”gave birth to her first child, whom she named Ziggy Hendrix and who was born on Saturday, April 9, in Los Angeles, California, as published by the artist herself on her social networks.

With a tender photo, in which she appears with the baby and her husband, the Brazilian actor, photographer and videographer, Tiago Riani, the singer wanted to share her happiness. “Oh baby boy how you have filled our lives with LOVE!!! (Oh, baby, how you have filled our lives with love!) What a month it has been!!! (What a month it has been!) Bem vindo meu amor!!! Welcome my love!!!”wrote the artist born in Lajas 38 years ago.

Quickly, the ‘post’ with the news received countless messages of congratulations, including friends and relatives of Irizarry. This included the Puerto Rican singer, Olga Tanonwho joined the joy “Ayyyy God bless you!!!! Congratulations”, wrote. On the other hand, the singer Chiquis Rivera, daughter of the deceased Jenny Riverawrote “How beautiful (How beautiful) 😍😍😍😍😍”. In the same way, the Puerto Rican choreographer Joselo Vega added “Welcome nephew! All blessings to you three. God take care of him! 🙏🙏🙏 CONGRATULATIONS!”

At the end of 2021, the interpreter of “Because you are not” announced her pregnancy through social networks. Irizarry currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, whom she married in 2012.

“We have been busy… Growing, learning and loving. And so… we are 3. The family expands and our hearts too. ‘Here we go baby’ We love You to the moon and back. Mom and Dad”manifested at that time along with the “hashtags” #brasirican #brasirriqueño #pregnant #2022

The interpreter took first place in the singing competition Objective Fame in 2005. During her stay in Los Angeles, she has put her musical career on hold to give way to her role as an actress and dedicate time to her marriage.