Jannie Du Plessis, the one-year son of the rugby champion died: he drowned in the swimming pool

Tragedy in the world of rugby. The son of Jannie Du Plessis, pylon of South Africa 2007 world champion, he drowned in a swimming pool. The baby was only 1 year old and was baptized last Sunday. The drama on Tuesday, during Du Plessis’ birthday party, who turned 39 that day. Jannie and his wife Ronel have two other daughters, Rosalie and Hele, and live on a country estate in Bethlehem, northern South Africa, where they moved after the outbreak of the pandemic. Local media, out of respect for the family’s grief, did not disclose further details about the incident.

To communicate the dramatic event was Toks van der Linde, another former South African rugby player, with a post on social media in which he publishes the photo of Du Plessis, his wife Ronel and the child, telling what happened. Jannie’s friend and former partner writes: “My heart is broken. Pray for Jannie and her family. Her one-year-old son drowned. ‘ Rudolf Straeuli, coach of the Lions, a team in which Du Plessis has played since 2019, told news24.com: “We are all devastated by the news. Jannie and her family must now be left alone to mourn this grievous grief. We offer our full support and kindly ask everyone to dedicate a prayer to them ».

Last updated: Wednesday 17 November 2021, 15:47



