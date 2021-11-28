Jannik Sinner and Fabio Fognini surrender only 7-6 to 3rd against Cabal-Farah – OA Sport

Good signs from the double for Italy in the Davis Cup. With Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah comes a defeat in three sets (6-2 5-7 7-6) in the night of Turin, in a match that lasted more than two and a half hours, which is irrelevant to the fate of the match between Italy and Colombia, already won by the Azzurri. But Filippo Volandri has something to smile about: he has chosen to work alongside Jannik Sinner, just 20 minutes from success with Daniel Elahi Galan, to Fabio Fognini, with the South Tyrolean who behaved splendidly, evolving his game during the match against one of the strongest couples in the world thanks also to the leadership of the Ligurian. A good starting point in view of the possible challenge against Croatia, which has the formidable duo Mektic / Pavic at its disposal, in the quarter-finals.

It is said that, usually, those who get off to a good start are half the battle. However, the same is not true for the Azzurri, who are the first to take the break thanks to three errors by Cabal, and then go close to confirming it immediately afterwards. But from there the Colombian duo puts the turbo on and takes the chair: they begin to see with the naked eye their seven years spent side by side on the tennis courts, taking more and more control of the game, while the blue duo, who came to create only a few minutes earlier of the beginning, it shows some gaps: the first set is closed at 6-2 in 34 minutes.

The Azzurri, however, do not want to give up, and in any case try to make life complicated for the most popular opponents. With a couple of author responses from Fabio and Jannik, our team takes home the first break of the set. The advantage this time lasts for the space of three games: two volleys by Fognini oversized and two winners by Farah allow the Colombians to catch up, but this time the blues remain centered acquiring a little more feeling than in the first half hour. In the tenth game, on Sinner’s serve, the blues manage to cancel a match point, and subsequently they score the break after an arm wrestling drawn by some responses from the South Tyrolean and concluded by the Ligurian; there is the opportunity to send the match to the third and the Italian couple does not let themselves be begged.

The third fraction begins with a positive start for the blues, who immediately take the break with a couple of mines from Sinner. The Colombian duo, however, is immediately found and returns to par. The set proceeds in a balanced way, with Jannik and Fabio who acquire more and more affinity by looking for and finding some interesting solutions. We arrive at the tie-break and the South Tyrolean immediately puts the dots on the i’s with yet another great answer, but then the Colombians change the inertia on Fognini’s serve. Six-point streak and three match points for Farah and Cabal; the first two are canceled by Sinner’s serve, then it is Fognini who comes up with an answer that pinches the line. But in the end, in the fifth, it is a smash of Cabal that closes the accounts after a long tug-of-war.

A few more points won in response for the Colombian duo, 50 to 38, dig the furrow of 13 total points between the two national teams; the game, however, was played on a few details, with the South American success coming thanks to the greater experience in these games.

Photo: LaPresse