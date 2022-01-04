Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini also put on a show in double! – OA Sport

Italy had a precise mission and the Azzurri have accomplished it: a Sydney, Australia, in the match of Group B of the ATP Cup 2022 tennis France is beaten 3-0: in the doubles Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner pass at the match tie break Fabrice Martin ed Edouard Roger-Vasselin for 6-3 6-7 (7) [10-8] in an hour and 49 minutes. Now it is to be hoped that the Russia beat Australia.

In first set Italy, after having wasted two break points in the third game, is lethal on the deciding points granted by Martin and operates the break first in the fifth game, with a good response from Sinner, and then in the ninth game, which certifies the 6-3 of the Azzurri.

There second game sees the transalpines change their attitude and find the break in the third game after missing three chances in the opening game. The blues, however, react and hit the counterbreak in the sixth game. The balance does not break and we go to tie break: Italy flies to 4-1, but France returns. To win it are the transalpine, which are imposed for 9-7.

The match tie break thrives on continuous reversals, with the Azzurri ahead 3-1 and then down 3-4. Italy still ahead on 7-5 and France’s new return, who takes the lead 8-7 with two services available, but the blues win the last three points played and triumph for 10-8.

Italy just wins two points more than the transalpines, 77 against 75, fielding 73% of prime time, with 72% of points obtained. The figure drops to 55% with the second, but they are striking the 5 break points canceled out of the 6 conceded to the French.

Photo: LaPresse