Jannik Sinner beats Alejandro Davidovich at ATP 500 Dubai 2022

Not all defeats are the same and there is often a paradox that the better you play, the more it hurts to fall. Alexander Davidovich He embroidered tennis for two sets, he had three match points in this first round of the ATP 500 Dubai 2022 and it seemed that he was going to strike with a magisterial triumph over Jannik Sinner. However, the nerves gripped the man from Malaga at that moment and the Italian did not lose face in the match at any time, maintaining a positive attitude and emerging with renewed energy in a third set in which he was much better. The end result was 4-6 7-6 (6) 6-3 in favor of the Italian, who will now face Andy Murray, in what promises to be an exciting duel.

He has plenty of talent, potential yet to be developed as well, there is plenty of motivation and physical conditions we don’t even talk about. Alejandro is working hard so that all this materializes in great victories, like the one he was about to achieve today, but honorable defeats can end up undermining morale a lot. Aliassime, Tsitsipas and Bautista have been some of his executioners this year, in addition to Sinner, and in three of those four games he offered an excellent level of play and had options to give the bell. He is on the right line and must see that, if he plays as he did in the first two sets against the Italian, sooner or later the long-awaited turning point will come.

Davidovich contested a 6-3 lead in the second set tiebreak

He maximized his opportunities in the first set, managing to win it thanks to a solitary break, thanks to a very balanced tennis between defense and attack that forced the Italian’s errors. Jannik seemed to see no holes in the Malaga player’s game and came to look somewhat impotent in the second round. There was an exchange of breaks that ended up leading to a heart-stopping tiebreak. Alejandro caressed victory with the tips of his fingers, having a promising 5-2 and two aces, as well as 6-3, that is, three match points. Nervous, he sped up, gunning for flies, and ran into the sharp fang of a player with star intangibles.

The good guy turned the adverse situation around Jannik Sinner, aware that he had shaken off all the pressure and that the third set was looking very good for him. That’s how it went. Davidovich kept the pulse in the opening stages, but in the fifth game the break came in favor of the Italian, who flew to victory. A very prestigious victory for the Italian in this ATP 500 Dubai 2022in which his next rival will be Andy Murray, in what will be a litmus test for both.