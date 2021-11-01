Jannik Sinner defeated, but Tiafoe broke the rules! Mistakes of the referee and the 25 second rule – OA Sport

Jannik Sinner did not live the Sunday he expected. The Italian tennis player hoped to take the field at 2.00 pm to face the German Alexander Zverev in the Final of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna and instead he was able to rethink the defeat remedied yesterday against the American Frances Tiafoe: ahead 6-3, 5-2 and with the possibility of serving for the match, the South Tyrolean unfortunately suffered a comeback and was defeated by the American (today ko against Zverev in the final act, but this is another history).

Our standard bearer was in total control of the game and had dominated far and wide, so much so that by now the victory seemed in his pocket. In the decisive moment, however, the 20-year-old made a couple of mistakes and above all the American started his personal show. We are not referring to a commendable and astounding technical performance, but to a stage circus implemented by Frances Tiafoe: she started doing some comedy (also imitating to throw the racket at Sinner), at every point he wasted time, he went to high-five the fans in the front row, he lay down on the ground.

In essence, the public has gone over to the side of the American histrionic (anything but sporty) and the blue went into difficulty, slowly losing contact with the match and thus ending up losing. Here we do not have a moral trial in Tiafoe (his conduct is anything but appreciable anyway), but we focus on a regulatory aspect that has been repeatedly broken by the US and on which the chair judge never intervened, not taking literally what has been written in black and white for some years now.

The regulation, in fact, provides that a maximum of 25 seconds elapse between the conclusion of an exchange and the beginning of the next. A diktat repeatedly broken by the American (honestly we lost count of the episodes, definitely way beyond reasonable). The obligation to do respect the maximum time the chair judge stops, who yesterday did not fulfill his task correctly. The referee should have enforced the dictates and did not, clearly contributing to turning the match around. Jannik Sinner could / should have protested and pointed out the fact but, also thanks to inexperience and justified frustration, he did not complain.

The South Tyrolean then focused on the incident at a press conference and rightly criticized the attitude of the rival, stating that what happened will serve as a lesson for the future. You grow by learning, but undoubtedly the semi-final of the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna will not go down in history for its regulatory correctness and will be shown at the referees’ courses to make it clear how not to behave.

