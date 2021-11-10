Jannik Sinner defeated by Murray at the Stockholm ATP- Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

New stop for the South Tyrolean, who comes out in the second round against the former number 1 now slipped to position 143

Another stop for Jannik Sinner. The South Tyrolean was eliminated by the British Andy Murray in the round of 16 of the ATP Open in Stockholm in two sets, score 7-6 6-3. It was supposed to be the tournament that should have given the final push to the young tennis player to bring him to the ATP Finals in Turin which begin on November 14th. Unfortunately, after the defeat of Paris Bercy, which had already made his qualification among the top 8 in the world very difficult, the slip arrives in Sweden which thwarts any remaining hope. In the second round of the Stockholm Open he was faced with a more difficult customer than expected, the former number 1 the world now slipped to position 143. And it raised the white flag.

Although held back by his pasts physical problems, the Scotsman managed to brush up on his best tennis, and after suffering Sinner’s aggression in the early stages of the match, he slowly managed to regain control of the game, until he prevailed in the second set on a opponent in obvious difficulty.

The tournament ATP 250 in Stockholm endowed with prize money of 635,750 euros, he is competing on the fast indoor of the Kungliga Tennishallen in the capital of Sweden. It was the first challenge between the two tennis players. Too many were the errors of the blue who appeared unloaded and never found his usual solutions from the bottom. The British had managed to land on the scoreboard thanks to one wild card. As a result of this defeat, Sinner will lose his position in the top 10. His debut in the Swedish tournament cost him 245 points. Felix Auger Aliassime, his direct rival for the top 10, goes ahead and does not lose any points. From next Monday Jannik will slide down to eleventh position.



