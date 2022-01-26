Jannik Sinner eliminated by Tsitsipas at the Australian Open

Three slaps that hurt. Jannik Sinner takes repetitions of Greek from Stefanos Tsitsipas and greets the Australian Open, beaten in the quarterfinals 6-3 6-4 6-2 in an hour and 54 minutes by the world number 4 who had already passed him twice in the three previous direct matches. So the blue dream of a second Italian in the semi-final in Melbourne fades later Matteo Berrettini, who will face Rafa Nadal on Friday. For Sinner it was the second participation in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam after Paris 2020, in just 9 overall appearances at the 4 Majors. The growth path of the number 10 in the world continues, without haste.

“I was facing a great player, I tried to rely on my best shots and it worked, thanks also to the help of the crowd,” Tsitsipas said at the end. The game was suspended at the beginning of the second set, with the Greek leading by one set and a break, due to rain: a fifteen-minute break to close the roof of the center. But the interruption did not affect the progress of the match which was always one-way.

Sinner served with 64% on the first ball and 71% on the second, he made fewer mistakes (22 errors against 28) but he never had the time or opportunity to dare. No break points won against the four granted to Tsitsipas who capitalized them all in a practically perfect match.

Sinner: “It was a lesson, I still miss a lot”

At the end of the race, Jannik also took note of the superiority of the opponent. “Today was a lesson. The defeat makes me realize that I still miss a lot, I have to have more solutions in the game, learn to do different things. Tsitsipas moved better, served better, hit better than me. Difficult. play against him when he’s so aggressive. “

Ode to Matteo, the champion that Italy has never had by Emanuela Audisio January 25, 2022





Tsitsipas finds Medvedev in the semifinal

In the semifinal on Friday Tsitsipas will find Daniil Medvedev, who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime by a comeback. The Russian (who by winning the tournament would overtake Djokovic at the number 1 in the world) won with the score of 6-7 (4-7), 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5, 6- 4 after 4 hours and 42 minutes: he had to cancel a match point in the fourth set on his serve, with Auger-Aliassime ahead 5-4, and two consecutive break points in the last game of the match.

Fognini-Bolelli eliminated in double

The race of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in the doubles tournament also ends in the quarterfinals: they were beaten in the night by the American Ram and the British Salisbury (second seed in a tournament they won in 2020 and lost in the final in 2021) in an hour and 15 minutes with a score of 6-3 6-2.