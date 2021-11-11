Jannik Sinner: “Happy with the season but a pity I didn’t go to the Finals”

Jannik Sinner ITA, 2001.08.16

Four titles, a Masters 1000 final and one step away from reaching the ATP Finals. Here’s how Jannik Sinner’s year can be summed up, who debuted in the top 10 this year but is now preparing to give way to Felix Auger-Aliassime. Also for this reason, the young Italian cannot hide his bitterness for the way in which the 2021 season is over but instead he also finds many other positive notes.

“I had a clear goal in mind that I have not achieved. I wanted to go to the ATP finals in Turin. It’s difficult, but there are certainly a lot of good times this season. However, I am very sorry for the way this season ended for me. I will close 2021 out of the top 10. It’s tough because I gave my all at the end of the year and played a lot of games. With a couple of more defeats in tennis this can happen too “.

“For sure in 2022 I will have to improve the serve, the net game, I would like to learn to vary the strategy a little more, to shuffle the cards. But I’m only twenty years old, I have to improve in everything, I believe ultimately that the secret lies in doing simple things well, being able to perfect what I already do well “.

Still, Sinner does not forget the highlights of the season. “It has been a great year. I have won four titles, I have reached the final of a Masters 1000, two ATP 500 semi-finals and I have had many experiences that make me satisfied with my season ”.