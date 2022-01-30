Jannik Sinner, “I was expecting a phone call”. John McEnroe bomb, what’s behind the meltdown in Australia – Libero Quotidiano





John McEnroe he is dominating the Italian newspapers as far as tennis is concerned. This is because his name has been placed side by side with Jannik Sinner, who by his own admission is looking for another person to work with outside his usual staff. The very name of McEnroe came up as a possible “supercoach” of the South Tyrolean talent.





Riccardo Piatti hired the American to continue Sinner’s development? The person concerned partially replied in the interview given to La Stampa: “During the third set of Jannik’s match with Tsitsipas, in fact, I was expecting a call from Riccardo…”. It’s clear what McEnroe didn’t like: “Stefanos played a great match but Jannik didn’t have a plan B. He got stuck. It happens, if your opponent plays so well, it happened to me too. Jannik is a great guy but he still needs to improve. He is not comfortable at the net and is occasionally uncertain in the middle of the field. He has to learn to change gears, to do different things, he can’t stay two or three meters behind the backline like Nadal, it’s not his game ”.





At the same time we have to see the positive side: “He has made a lot of progress, he is already a champion, he can win one or more Grand Slams. Riccardo, however, did not call me. Maybe he decided to go it alone, ”McEnroe commented.



