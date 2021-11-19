Jannik Sinner in the tie-break of the third set yields to Medvedev (but he had already been eliminated by the regulation) – Corriere.it

The blue Jannik Sinner plays a great match against the Russian to whom he had left the first set 6-0, but then wakes up and comes a step away from victory

The first semifinal of the Master decided: re Djokovic against the Teutonic solidity of Zverev (it was the 2018 final), the man who beating a caracollante Hurkacz in the early afternoon arithmetically eliminates Sinner from the Finals. Heretical tournament, cumbersome regulation, senseless planning. In the evening the blue challenges Medvedev in a match without sauce, deprived of the only sense of tennis: to live or die. What a fight, though. Up for grabs are 200 points that Jannik would have needed to secure the top 10 and a victory that leaves the Muscovite first in the group and free to face the winner of Rublev-Ruud tomorrow in the semifinal. The Finals finally take the path of direct elimination and Italy can sum up: the fragility of Berrettini a crazy variable with which Matteo will have to live, nothing will be able to compensate him for the robbery of Turin, for the debut of the sorcerer apprentice Sinner among the masters (success with Hurkacz, hand-to-hand with Medvedev) has inflamed the Pala Alpitour, the spaceship flooded with blue light that in a week will host our group of Davis Cup against the USA and Colombia. Young people are crazy about Jannik who yesterday, initially disheveled in his existential order by the geometries of the Russian and then more and more self-confident, incited them to applause while his rival yawned: to see him in the blue shirt, with the writing Italy on his back, will be even more exciting than the show of the Finals, which in the end it is likely that we will propose the usual showdown between Djokovic and Medvedev, the best that modern tennis has to offer.

Not that we needed confirmation, but two Italians who will close the year among the top ten in the world celebrate the tennis boom at the end of an exceptional season. Matteo and Jannik are polite and intelligent – the opinion of Andrea Gaudenzi, the former n.18 in the ranking that today governs the ATP Tour, 64 tournaments on five continents, a global business put at serious risk by the pandemic -. When I was playing you complained that there were no strong Italians, now Italy, which has a crazy hunger for tennis, has an abundance that other countries dream of. If Berrettini, up there since 2019, is certain, Sinner is the magic boy who travels five years ahead of his compatriot: in sport, an eternity. rained like a meteor in the top 10: Jannik can really become the Valentino Rossi or Alberto Tomba of our sport, the opinion of Gaudenzi, who dreams of a revolution by the end of his mandate: a single global platform where to buy (TV, tickets, merchandising) all products, a sort of Amazon or Spotify of tennis, the reunification between ATP and WTA , male and female circuit, the entrance of Next Gen under the vaults of the Pala Alpitour as a greedy appetizer (instead of the double) of the true Master. All of this, if it ever happens, will one day be Jannik Sinner, the resilient teenager who after having collected 6-0 drags Medvedev to the tie break of the second and then the third, with the pride of not wanting to disappoint the home crowd. If the Russian appears bored at times, the South Tyrolean is highly motivated. He yields 10-8, still wonders, comes out with his head held high. And the last one closes the door.

