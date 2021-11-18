Jannik Sinner is back single, with Maria Braccini it’s over. “Fault of a post on Instagram”

The love story is over between Jannik Sinner and his girlfriend Maria Braccini. The tennis player Jannik Sinner, according to rumors, he would have left the influencer Maria Braccini after a relationship lasting about a year.

Maria Braccini and Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner and Maria Braccini broke up

After a year of love, the love story between Jannik Sinner and his girlfriend, the influencer Maria Braccini. According to the rumors of the “Corriere della Sera” the girl would have celebrated the romantic anniversary with a social post that he, very reserved and focused on his tennis career, would not have liked, thus deciding to put an end to the story. The most attentive had already noticed signs of crisis, given that the Braccini she had recently removed the shots that portrayed her in Monte Carlo on her companion’s terrace and no longer uploaded celebratory stories in case of victory. A difficult period for the couple that would have already begun in the summer, with the controversy arising from the tennis player’s renunciation of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Jannik Sinner (Instagram)

Last updated: Thursday 18 November 2021, 14:29



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED