January 2022 free games announced, there is also Persona 5 Strikers

The leak from the week before Christmas turned out to be correct and after all Dealabs has proven several times to be extremely reliable, as in the case of the advances related to Christmas gifts from the Epic Games Store.

So what are the new free games of January 2022 for PlayStation Plus subscribers? Starting from Tuesday 4 January, subscribers to the service will be able to download three new games for free:

PlayStation Plus free games January 2022

Persona 5 Strikers

DiRT 5

Deep Rock Galactic

A pretty interesting selection of free games for PS4 and PS5 since the lineup of PlayStation Plus games of January 2022 includes titles of absolute thickness: Persona 5 Strikers is the musou-style spin-off (even if there is more, we invite you to find out for yourself) of Persona 5, DiRT 5 is the latest episode of the Codemasters racing series, released at the launch of the next-gen consoles, while Deep Rock Galactic it is the least famous game of the lotto but not the least interesting, indeed.

What do you think of the free PlayStation Plus games of January 2022? The word is up to you, but first we remind you that next year could see the arrival of important news regarding PlayStation Plus, with the debut of the much rumored Project Spartacus, a subscription that will combine the advantages of PS Plus and PlayStation Now in one subscription.