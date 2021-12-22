January 2022 free games for PS4 and PS5 revealed by a leak

From the columns of the French portal Dealabs, the now famous leaker billbil-kun — who reveals what, according to him, will be the free PS Plus games of January 2022 on PS4 and PlayStation 5.

Based on the anticipations collected and shared by the leaker of the Instant Game Collections of September, October, November and December (as well as the Xbox Live Gold December), the new year of PlayStation Plus subscribers it will be particularly full of surprises.

According to what was claimed by billbil-kun — who, in January it will be possible to download “for free” Deep Rock Galactic, DiRT 5 and Persona 5 Strikers: in the case of the cooperative shooter of Ghost Ship Games and the arcade racing game of Codemasters, both the PS4 version and the optimized edition for PlayStation 5 are indicated. Based on these rumors, the theory of our Davide is therefore partially confirmed Lions with the predictions on PS Plus games for January, especially as regards the arrival of DiRT 5 in the list of games that can be used free of charge by members of the Sony service.

Deep Rock Galactic – PS4 and PS5

DiRT 5 – PS4 and PS5

Persona 5 Strikers – PS4

The proven reliability of the rumors shared in the past months by the user of Dealabs makes this new leak particularly reliable, but as usual, we invite you to take this kind of advances with due caution and wait for the official announcement from Sony. In the meantime, let us know with a comment what you think about it: do the games indicated satisfy you or would you like to see different titles arrive on PlayStation Plus?