January 2022 free games revealed

Sony has announced what they will be free titles offered to PlayStation Plus subscribers for January 2022.

This month, therefore, it will be up to:

Deep Rock Galactic [PS4/PS5]

Dirt 5 [PS4/PS5]

Persona 5 Strikers [PS4]

The free offer as always is reserved for PlayStation Plus subscribers in January 2022.

You will be able to redeem the free January 2022 titles starting Tuesday January 4th, until then you will still have time to redeem last month’s titles.

We also remind you that these titles will be yours as long as you have a valid subscription to Plus.

We remind you that all those who will be subscribers to the Plus, once you have purchased PlayStation 5 you will be able to immediately play a large collection of the best titles released on PS4.

Source: PlayStation Blog