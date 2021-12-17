2022 is almost upon us and many of us are starting to take stock of the upcoming year. 2021 saw Covid again as a protagonist, which brought with it a wave of anxiety and uncertainty towards the future.

Despite this, however, the light at the end of the tunnel always comes. It is right, therefore, to start fantasizing about the beauties that this new year will bring us.

We are already beginning to anticipate that certain planets will be more magnanimous especially with some signs. For this reason, in fact, we have already seen that these are the 3 luckiest signs in the ranking for which a rich and satisfying 2022 is expected.

These signs will have a very special year overall. However, there will be another 3 who will start the year with a bang, because they will see a lot of satisfaction coming from January. That’s who it is.

January 2022 will be a golden month for these 3 signs that will see money, luck and satisfaction rain down on them

It is now clear that 2022 will start in the best way for Libra. Those born between September 23 and October 22 can rest assured that the new year will bring luck and prosperity.

According to forecasts, the new year will bring greater stability at work and this will lead to important economic gains that will make our portfolio fat.

There will be changes on the sentimental level, which Libra will be able to deal with better thanks to their mental integrity. Unfortunately, the latter part of 2021 has brought mental and physical fatigue and it will be important to rest to regain strength.

2022 will be the year of love for this sign

2022 will absolutely be the year of love for the sign of Virgo. The most profitable period will be between January 14 and February 3, including for work and business. The influence of Mercury makes us agile and able to adapt to changes with great speed. Our analytical and organizational nature will finally be appreciated and will bring about the much desired economic stability. There is a scent of money in the air.

January will also be an important month for personal relationships, which will strengthen and make us feel a safety beneficial for our heart.

It is also time to take a nice trip, to satisfy our desire for freedom and escape.

A profound regeneration will involve this sign

Capricorn will be another lucky sign of 2022.

Reflection and self-control have always been the most distinctive traits of this sign. Those born under Capricorn are often mistaken for cold and wary, but it’s just confidentiality masked by something else.

This sign will undergo a profound regeneration from January 2022, which will lead it to find its own dimension also on a spiritual level. The year will be truly memorable, because the amount of work will increase and, with it, also the economic availability.

We will feel more appreciated and this will also give a positive boost to our self-esteem. This is why January 2022 will be a golden month for these 3 signs that will see money, luck and satisfaction rain down on them.