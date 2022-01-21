January 21 is World Hug Day

Today, January 21, is the World hug day (or National Hugging Day) established in 1986 by a pastor from Michigan. This day (celebrated close to the saddest day of the year, the Blue Monday), is intended to counter the sense of nostalgia which often catches people following the Christmas time.

A whole day dedicated to Hugs, a gesture of affection that brings many benefits, both physically and mentally:

improves mood , in fact, the gesture of hugging or being hugged free dopamine within our body, favoring the production and release of endorphins ;

relieves anxiety , several studies have confirmed that the hug is a psycho-social support that defends us from tension, situations anxious And stress ;

protects against disease , the hug in fact reinforces the immunitary defense as through the gesture a natural rise in body temperature takes place which "absorbs" well-being from those who embrace us, thanks to what are called the " mirror neurons ";

relieves headache , the action of neurotransmitters is a natural pain reliever that affects the nervous system and thus calms migraines;

it can relieve menstrual pain , the production of endorphins stimulates the work of neurotransmitters that act on pain, also relieving tension and muscle contractures the embrace limits the intensity of menstrual cramps ;

increases the potential of the brain , while hugging someone cerebral hemispheres tune in, thus increasing concentration, attention level and learning ability;

, while hugging someone tune in, thus increasing concentration, attention level and learning ability; strengthens self-esteem, the hug increases the production of oxytocin And serotonin which act effectively on the level of self-esteem, strengthening it and increasing self-confidence. The feelings of affection and empathic closeness emanating from the embrace cause this positive physiological reaction to be further strengthened.

The last two years (due to the covid-19 pandemic) this gesture has reached a prohibitive level, mainly due to the rules in force to prevent infections such as lockdown and the social distancing: not by chance Facebook in spring 2020 it introduced the reaction of the embrace thus allowing users of the well-known social network to “hug”, albeit in a virtual way. In fact, in this last period, it seems that hugs are more important, or rather they are more valued as we have experienced what it means to live without.